Warm & windy start to week; stronger cold front arrives by week's end

LOWS TONIGHT: Upper 60's

HIGHS MONDAY: Lower 80's

DISCUSSION

WARM & WINDY Monday coming up tomorrow.

Expect those southwesterly winds to be sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts at times in excess of 30 mph.

A frontal boundary tries to push through during the afternoon, but to no avail.

A slight reduction in humidity could be possible for northern Acadiana Tuesday, but that would be about it.

Highs will continue to push the upper 70's to lower 80's thru mid-week.

A stronger front gets here Thursday evening and night.

There is likely going to be a threat of severe weather with this system, so we'll have to watch that closely in the days ahead.

Thereafter, a quick round of cooler weather will spill into the region Friday into Saturday.

We'll see highs back in the 60's with lows in the 40's.

However, at this point, the cooler weather appears it will be short lived as warmer temperatures return toward the end of the 10-day period...

Have a great week!

