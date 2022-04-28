Watch
Warm, turning more humid into big Festival weekend

Posted at 4:08 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:08:41-04

Another pleasant evening in store in you are heading out to Festival International.

We'll those readings dropping into the 60s after sunset.

Overall, it will be a milder night ahead for Acadiana courtesy of a light onshore flow that has returned.

Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s by tomorrow morning.

Mostly sunny skies expected once again for our Friday.

It'll be another warm one as highs settle into the mid-80s.

Winds will start to get breezy out of the south as low pressure tracks off to our north and west.

No rain in the forecast for tomorrow, so all Festival activities will be a go!

Warm and breezy and heading into the weekend as highs push the mid-80s.

You'll notice the humidity on the upswing as well this weekend.

Make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids and have the sun block ready to go.

An isolated, stray shower could be possible Saturday (10-20%), but not overly likely.

Slightly better chance of a shower or thundershower come Sunday afternoon with the heating of the day (40%), but still not looking at a washout or anything like that.

Warm, muggy and feeling downright like early summer into next week.

Overnight lows in the lows as afternoon highs push the mid-80s.

We may even see a couple 90 degree readings for some locations—here we go, y'all!

Have a great rest of week and weekend... Stay safe!

