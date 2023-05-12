Watch Now
News

Actions

Warm, summer-like weekend ahead

Warm & muggy weekend
Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Franklin_1.png
Bradley
Weekend outlook
Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Franklin_1.png
Posted at 3:13 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 16:13:28-04

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & muggy
SATURDAY: Warm & humid

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

Well, it's certainly been feeling more and more like summer out there, and that will continue this weekend.

Outside of an isolated storm this evening, most of our Friday night will be relatively quiet.

Lows will settle into the low-mid 70s.

Saturday will feature a sun and cloud mix as highs make a push into the upper 80s.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
Weekend outlook

Heat indices will settle into the lower 90s thanks to those sticky dew points.

Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Franklin_1.png
Weekend outlook

An isolated afternoon pop-up storm or two could be possible (10%).

Much of the same can be expect for Mother's Day Sunday.

With a touch more lower-level moisture in place, we'll bring isolated afternoon storm chances up to 20%.

GRAF Long Range.png
Weekend outlook

All of next week is looking very summer-ish.

Plan on warm and humid conditions with the possibility of afternoon scattered storms (30-40%).

A weak cool front could try and push through by next weekend.

We'll see how that plays out in the days ahead..

Have a great weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.