Warm, summer-like weekend ahead

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & muggy

SATURDAY: Warm & humid

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

Well, it's certainly been feeling more and more like summer out there, and that will continue this weekend.

Outside of an isolated storm this evening, most of our Friday night will be relatively quiet.

Lows will settle into the low-mid 70s.

Saturday will feature a sun and cloud mix as highs make a push into the upper 80s.

Bradley Weekend outlook

Heat indices will settle into the lower 90s thanks to those sticky dew points.

An isolated afternoon pop-up storm or two could be possible (10%).

Much of the same can be expect for Mother's Day Sunday.

With a touch more lower-level moisture in place, we'll bring isolated afternoon storm chances up to 20%.

All of next week is looking very summer-ish.

Plan on warm and humid conditions with the possibility of afternoon scattered storms (30-40%).

A weak cool front could try and push through by next weekend.

We'll see how that plays out in the days ahead..

Have a great weekend!

