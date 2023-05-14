Warm & summer-like next few days; "cool" front lurking in 10-day

TONIGHT: Patchy fog late, mild

MONDAY: Warm with sct. PM storms

DISCUSSION

Happy Mother's Day!

Well, it has certainly been a summer-like weekend in Acadiana with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The pattern will remain fairly similar to start the week.

Lows tonight into Monday morning will settle into the lower 70s.

Patchy dense fog will be possible, so be on the lookout for that.

Otherwise, expect warm and humid conditions Monday as highs push the lower 90s area wide.

Monday High temperatures

With daytime heating and enough low-level moisture in place, scattered storms will begin to develop during the mid-late afternoon hours (40%—slightly lower for western Acadiana).

Few storms Monday PM Extended HRRR

Much of the same can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday before slightly drier air works in for Thursday/Friday helping to lower rain chances.

Believe or not, a cool front will push through Saturday..

"cool" front GFS model

That will give us our next chance for some scattered showers.

And while we won't necessarily see a drastic cool down behind this front, we will see a slight reduction in that humidity.

It's the small victories this time of year!

JUST AN FYI: Daily National Hurricane Center discussions will begin Monday, May 15th. Official start of the Atlantic season is June 1st.

Have a great week!

