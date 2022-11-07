Warm start to week; changes arrive by end of week, weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 60s

HIGHS MONDAY: MID-80s

DISCUSSION

Patchy fog/misty conditions will be possible late tonight/early Monday morning, so be on the lookout for that if you have to be on the roadways.

Tonight GRAF visibility

Otherwise, we're looking at a WARM stretch of weather over the next few days in Acadiana.

Plan on highs to continue to push the mid-80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Overnight lows will look to settle in the 60s.

CHANGES arrive Friday with a strong cold front that will send in winter-like temperatures for the upcoming weekend.

We'll be talking highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Stay tuned for the latest!

TROPICS

There is a high likely of a tropical or subtropical storm forming in the days ahead in the southwestern Atlantic.

Sunday, November 6th Tropical map

This feature will eventually track towards Florida and portions of the east coast down the line.

An approaching upper-level feature will keep this system well east of Acadiana, so this will not be a concern for us..

Regardless, we'll keep an eye on it.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel