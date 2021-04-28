Warm spring weather continues Wednesday

There's not much change in Wednesday's forecast as clouds have moved back into Acadiana and will stick with us through at least the first half of the day.

Patchy sunshine will start to break through during lunch time and that could lead to a fairly pleasant afternoon.

Temperatures are going to sit in the mid 80s and while the humidity has been increasing, gusty winds have prevented the higher dew points from feeling overly oppressive.

It will remain breezy again on Wednesday with winds from the south around 10-15 mph and gusting around 20-25 mph, these winds will continue to pump moisture into the area.

A slow moving front will make it to Acadiana on Friday morning sparking showers and thunderstorms which look like they will be numerous through the day on Friday.

This front is expected to stall right on Acadiana which means that the door for showers will be open through the weekend as the front struggles to move out of the area.

Models are hinting at plenty of wet weather on Friday before becoming a little more isolated on Saturday, and then picking back up again on Sunday.

Stalled fronts are notoriously tricky to forecast so pinpointing the exact time of showers will be a fool's errand, but it'll be best to be prepared for showers this weekend.

