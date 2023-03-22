Warm, quiet weather the next few days, but storms return Friday

Daniel Phillips

Spring weather continues on Wednesday with little change in the overall weather pattern.

Winds remain gusty and out of the south which is helping drive in a warmer, muggier air mass into Acadiana.

Highs will get into the upper 70s on Wednesday and will likely return to the 80s by Thursday afternoon.

Skies will remain a mixture of sunshine and clouds for the next few days before clouds start to pile up ahead of our next storm system on Friday.

Daniel Phillips

Severe weather is going to be possible Friday evening with a cold front moving through the region and destabilizing the atmosphere.

Currently it looks like Acadiana will be where the storms get going before moving northeastward into an environment that's slightly more favorable for supercell development.

That means that severe weather for our region will largely by very isolated, and since we're the area where storms are initiation it'll be difficult to pinpoint the exact areas that could see the stronger storms.

Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the main issue but we won't be able to discount hail or heavy downpours.

The good news is that by Saturday this will have cleared out and sunshine will be able to return, although the sun may be brief with an unsettled pattern taking shape by Sunday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel