Warm out ahead of front Friday; turning gradually cooler through weekend

TONIGHT: Mild & quiet

FRIDAY: Warm & partly cloudy

DISCUSSION

Well, it took a little longer than expected, but those pesky clouds finally cleared out Thursday afternoon.

Mild, but comfortable conditions will persist through this evening and overnight tonight.

Some patchy fog could be possible in spots.

Lows will settle into the lower 60s.

A mixture of sun and clouds can be expected Friday.

It'll be a warm day as highs push the mid-upper 80s out ahead of a frontal boundary.

Friday article Graphics

That front won't roll on in until late Friday night.

It'll be bringing little to no fanfare with it, although an isolated shower or two could be possible.

We won't notice drastic changes in our temperatures initially as we'll have to wait on a secondary push in the upper-levels to get here by the end of the weekend and start of next week.

Regardless, a very nice weekend will be in story for Acadiana.

Friday article Graphics

Expect highs in the upper 70s Saturday (lower 70s Sunday) with mostly sunny skies both days.

As mentioned, it will be turning even cooler for the start of next week behind that secondary front.

Look for lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s with highs in the 70s thru Wednesday.

A gradual warm up will ensue before another front gets here by the end of next week.

It's that time of year where fronts are looking to roll on in—and we'll take it!

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Sean will dissipate in the days ahead across the eastern Atlantic.

Behind Sean, a tropical wave has emerged off the African coast.

It has a 40% chance of tropical development in the days ahead as it gradually tracks westward.

We'll keep an eye on it, but way too early to give it much attention.

------------------------------------------------------------

