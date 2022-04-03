Warm next few days; potential severe weather Tuesday

Mostly clear skies in place tonight.

We'll see those overnight lows dropping into the mid-upper 50s.

Mostly sunny start to our Monday will give way to more clouds by the afternoon.

Highs will top out in the lower 80s.

A few scattered showers will be possible during the evening hours (30%) as moisture increases from the Gulf.

Showers and storms will be advancing across the ArkLATex Monday night.

Tuesday HRRR model

That energy will spill into Acadiana heading into Tuesday morning.

Latest Hi-Res model guidance shows the bulk of the storm activity remaining along and north of the I-10 corridor.

Some of the storms could be on the strong to perhaps severe side with the greatest risk setting up across northern portions of Acadiana/CenLA on northward.

Tuesday Severe weather risk

Damaging winds would be the primary threat although all types of severe weather will be on the table.

Most of the activity will push east of the area by the afternoon.

Highs still pushing the low-mid 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Warmest day of the week arrives Wednesday as temperatures climb into the mid-upper 80s.

A dry cold front will push late Wednesday and that will reinforce dry, comfortable and cooler conditions for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Isolated rain chances won't return until the following week.

Have a great week!

