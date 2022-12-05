Warm, muggy weather settles in for the week

A very stagnant, muggy pattern has taken hold of Acadiana and it doesn't look like we'll be able to shake it for some time.

The work week is starting with a layer of thick fog settling in from the I-10 corridor to the coast and a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9:00 a.m.

Once the fog starts to break, clouds will linger through the day and occasionally produce a light passing shower through the day.

If we see any sunshine on Monday it will be later in the afternoon with a little clearing expected overnight, before fog moves back in again for Tuesday.

Despite the lack of sunshine temperatures will still make it into the upper 70s in the afternoon, and through the week south Louisiana will likely average 80 degree highs.

The lows don't look much better, as we deal with the moisture we won't see temperatures get much lower than the mid 60s.

This pattern isn't going to be easing up anytime soon, and it won't be until Sunday when we could see a front with enough strength swing through and freshen everything up.

