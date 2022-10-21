Warm, more humid pattern this weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 50s/LOWER 60s

HIGHS SATURDAY: LOWER 80S

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend, Acadiana!

Our chillier than normal weather pattern is now long gone and is being replaced by warmer, slightly more humid conditions.

That will continue to be the case this weekend as low-level moisture builds courtesy of those southerly winds (10-15 mph).

Wind forecast Saturday

Expect milder nights/mornings and warm days both Saturday and Sunday.

The good news? We will remain dry for all festivities this weekend.

Plan on afternoon highs to push the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

We'll remain warm to start the week Monday ahead of a cold front that'll get here on Tuesday.

Expect a healthy scattering of showers and storms with this front.

front next week Euro model

With that said, we still are not expecting a whole lot of rainfall as most of the area will pick up 0.5" or less.

Furthermore, although we will be turning slightly cooler and more comfortable behind the front for mid-late next week, it won't get nearly as cold as this previous week.

In other weather news, the Tropics continue to be quiet...

Have a great weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel