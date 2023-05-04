Warm, humid taking over; scattered storm chances in the mix

TONIGHT: MILD & MUGGY

FRIDAY: WARM & HUMID, CHANCE OF SCT. STORMS

DISCUSSION

Well, it looks like we're going to begin the process of turning the page to summer in the days ahead.

Much milder and muggier conditions tonight as lows only settle into the low-mid 70s.

Forecast Friday temperature

Warm, muggy and pretty much an early summer feel out there Friday as highs climb into the upper 80s.

Forecast Friday temperature

And with dew points in the 70s, heat indices will make their way into the lower 90s.

Additionally, with the added moisture, a few scattered afternoon storms will be possible (40%).

A mesoscale convective complex (MCC) could help increase rain chances further late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND

We'll see little relief from the heat and humidity this weekend.

Plan on highs to continue pushing the mid-upper 80s with heat indices near 90°.

And again, daytime showers and storms will remain possible as sufficient low-level moisture remains in place (ALTHOUGH RAIN CHANCES COULD BE A TAD LOWER SUNDAY).

Little change into next week as the pattern remains warm, humid and unsettled with daily rain chances in the mix.

No fronts in the current 10-day forecast...

Have a great one!

