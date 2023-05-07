Warm & humid pattern to continue

TONIGHT: MILD & MUGGY

MONDAY: CLOUDY & WARM

DISCUSSION

As expected, rain chances have been way more isolated today to round out the weekend.

Mild and muggy conditions tonight as lows settle into the lower 70s.

Plenty of clouds to start the new week Monday.

As a result, highs will be limited a bit to the lower and mid-80s.

A few passing showers and/or a thundershower could be possible throughout the day (30%).

Southerly winds will continue to come in around 10-15 mph.

It looks like another typical May Mesoscale Convective Complex (MCC) will develop on Tuesday helping to increase shower and storm chances.

Tuesday PM Graf model

Heavy rain and gusty winds are common with these features, so we'll have to be on the lookout for that.

Rain chances should be a little lower on Wednesday as the greatest coverage of storms look to concentrate more so over eastern Texas.

However, the pattern will remain unsettled Thursday into Friday with scattered daytime storm chances.

Late week GFS model

Highs will continue to push the mid-upper 80s for the majority of the week.

Have a great one!

