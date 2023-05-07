Watch Now
Warm & humid pattern to continue

Warm & humid week ahead
Bradley's Weather Forecast Part 1 5:30pm 05-07-23
Posted at 5:06 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 18:45:54-04

TONIGHT: MILD & MUGGY
MONDAY: CLOUDY & WARM

DISCUSSION

As expected, rain chances have been way more isolated today to round out the weekend.

Mild and muggy conditions tonight as lows settle into the lower 70s.

Plenty of clouds to start the new week Monday.

As a result, highs will be limited a bit to the lower and mid-80s.

A few passing showers and/or a thundershower could be possible throughout the day (30%).

Southerly winds will continue to come in around 10-15 mph.

It looks like another typical May Mesoscale Convective Complex (MCC) will develop on Tuesday helping to increase shower and storm chances.

Graf model

Heavy rain and gusty winds are common with these features, so we'll have to be on the lookout for that.

Rain chances should be a little lower on Wednesday as the greatest coverage of storms look to concentrate more so over eastern Texas.

However, the pattern will remain unsettled Thursday into Friday with scattered daytime storm chances.

GFS model

Highs will continue to push the mid-upper 80s for the majority of the week.

Have a great one!

