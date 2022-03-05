Warm/humid/breezy weekend; more unsettled, eventually cooler next week

Quiet and milder conditions tonight as lows settle into the mid-upper 50s under fair to partly cloudy skies.

Partly to mostly cloudy for Saturday.

It'll be mild and turning muggy as highs top out in the mid-upper 70s.

Bradley Graf model

A stray shower could be possible throughout the day (20-30%), but nothing that would warrant you to cancel any outdoor plans.

Breezy southerly winds will kick in around mid-morning and last through the afternoon.

Saturday Winds

Gusts at times could exceed 30 mph.

Even milder tomorrow night heading into Sunday morning with lows in the mid-60s.

Similar conditions for our Sunday, although I think temperatures will push the lower 80s by the afternoon.

Warm, muggy with scattered showers and storms as we start the week on Monday.

One or two of the storms Monday could contain gusty winds, but the greater severe weather threat will be farther off to our north.

We'll get into the lower 80s once again for a high before a cold front sweeps through late in the day.

That front will get caught up across the area to keep rain chances elevated both Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will be turning cooler with highs back in the upper 50s/low-mid 60s those two days.

Another front will swing through next Friday and that will likely user in even chillier air for the following weekend.

The good news as of now, is that next weekend is shaping up to be a nice one with mostly sunny and cool conditions.

