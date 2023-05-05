Warm, humid and unsettled pattern settling in

TONIGHT: MILD & MUGGY

SATURDAY: WARM & HUMID WITH SCT. STORMS POSSIBLE

DISCUSSION

Expect mild and muggy conditions overnight as temperatures only drop into the low-mid 70s.

Clouds will increase late tonight as a light southerly breeze remains in place.

The short-range models seem to be having a difficult time grasping the current weather pattern as most models show little to no storms Saturday (pretty typical for models to struggle in May—- MCC season).

While I do expect highest rain chances to set up more so across southeastern Louisiana Saturday afternoon, outflow boundaries from those same storms will likely help to spark off additional activity across Acadiana.

Saturday Graf Model

As a result, I'll maintain a 50-60% scattered rain/storm chance throughout the day.

Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s into the afternoon as the humidity remains locked in.

Looks like we'll be able to lower the rain chances to 20% on Sunday before an unsettled weather pattern takes shape into next week.

Days ahead Muggy meter

Expect warm and humid conditions with daily daytime storm chances remaining in the mix (50-60% any given day).

Euro Model Next week

Those of you looking for a final cold front in that latest 10-day are unfortunately out of luck...

Have a great weekend!

