Warm front brings muggy air mass to Acadiana

A warm front is moving back into Acadiana and bringing to an end the sunny, crisp weather we briefly enjoyed for Thursday.

Warm, muggy air has returned to the region and temperatures will get into the low 80s in the afternoon, despite a lack of sunshine.

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast for the next several days with sunshine peeking through from time to time over the next couple of days.

Models are hinting at an ejection of some energy from the stalled frontal boundary that could spark a few Saturday evening showers that come in from the northwest, but mostly Saturday will be muggy and cloudy.

Easter Sunday won't be much different with the same air mass trapped on Acadiana, but that front will finally get pushed out Sunday night and improvements to the forecast will begin on Monday.

