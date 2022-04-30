Warm, few showers Sunday; early summer preview next week

Another mild evening and night in store for Acadiana.
Overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60s.
A frontal boundary will stall north of the area Sunday.
That boundary, coupled with daytime heating will serve as a focal point for at least a few showers/thundershowers across the area (30-40%).
Otherwise, expect a mixture of sun and clouds as highs push the mid-80s.
It'll certainly be feeling like early summer into the first full week of May.
Highs will look to top out in the mid-upper 80s as heat indices push the lower 90s.
Overnight lows will settle into the lower 70s.
Rain chances will remain very isolated in nature, but could pick up just a bit by Friday.
Have a great rest of the Festival weekend!
