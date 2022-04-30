Watch
News

Actions

Warm, few showers Sunday; early summer preview next week

Posted at 5:00 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 18:00:06-04

Another mild evening and night in store for Acadiana.

Overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60s.

A frontal boundary will stall north of the area Sunday.

2022-04-30_16-58-32.gif
HRRR model

That boundary, coupled with daytime heating will serve as a focal point for at least a few showers/thundershowers across the area (30-40%).

Otherwise, expect a mixture of sun and clouds as highs push the mid-80s.

It'll certainly be feeling like early summer into the first full week of May.

Muggy Meter-1607543012179.png
Muggy-Meter

Highs will look to top out in the mid-upper 80s as heat indices push the lower 90s.

Overnight lows will settle into the lower 70s.

Rain chances will remain very isolated in nature, but could pick up just a bit by Friday.

Have a great rest of the Festival weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.