Warm, cloudy, breezy weather coming up for Mardi Gras Day

Happy Mardi Gras y'all!

It's not a bad looking day out there, although we'll still be dealing with plenty of clouds.

Similar to Monday, temperatures are going to be well above average pushing close to about 80 degrees in the afternoon, despite the lack of sunshine.

Winds are going to remain blustery out of the south pushing about 10-15 mph with gusts slightly higher.

A few spotty showers will be possible, but not likely, and nothing that will last too long or have much of an impact on any of the festivities.

Some breaks in the clouds as we get into the afternoon will be expected, but even without the sun make sure to wear sunscreen (one of the worst sunburns of my life came on a cloudy February day).

If you have the stamina to make it late into the evening, temperatures aren't expected to cool much with lows staying in the upper 60s going into Ash Wednesday.

The rest of the week looks pretty similar with cloudy, warm weather ahead.

Winds are really expected to pick up on Wednesday and clouds will thicken up a little for the back half of the week.

