Warm, but relatively quiet pattern persists on

TONIGHT: Mild & Fair

THURSDAY: WARM & M. SUNNY

DISCUSSION

Our quieter than normal weather pattern looks to continue for the rest of the week and into the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Under fair skies tonight, lows will drop into the mid-upper 60s across the region.

Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky out there Thursday.

It'll be another warm one with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in spots.

A stray shower can't totally be ruled out, but not overly likely.

Thursday GRAF model

Friday will feature similar conditions as a dry northeasterly flow continues.

Little change heading into the big holiday weekend.

Warm and relatively dry conditions will stick around, although a couple pop-up showers could be possible each afternoon (10%).

Heading into the remainder of next week———- It looks like the pattern will begin to break down a bit allowing for a slightly better chance of scattered, primarily afternoon showers and storms.

All things considered, nothing too out of the ordinary for the end of May.

Have a good one!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel