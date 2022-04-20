Warm, breezy through the weekend; rain chances fairly isolated

Mild overnight as lows drop into the mid-60s.

A partly to mostly cloudy start to our Thursday will yield to generally mostly sunny skies into the afternoon.

48-hours Temperatures

It'll be another warm day as highs push the mid-80s.

Breezy southeasterly winds at around 10-15 mph.

Thursday Winds

Remaining warm and muggy into the weekend.

Highs will continue to push the mid-80s.

Overall, rain chances will remain fairly low, but we could see a couple isolated showers come Sunday.

Better rain chances will look to hold off until late Monday/early Tuesday associated with our next frontal boundary.

Slightly cooler and less humid conditions to follow behind that boundary heading into mid-week.

In fact, it's shaping up to be a beautiful start to festival with mild-warm temperatures and comfortable humidity values.

Have a great rest of the week!

