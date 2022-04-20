Warm, breezy through the weekend; rain chances fairly isolated

Mild overnight as lows drop into the mid-60s.
A partly to mostly cloudy start to our Thursday will yield to generally mostly sunny skies into the afternoon.
It'll be another warm day as highs push the mid-80s.
Breezy southeasterly winds at around 10-15 mph.
Remaining warm and muggy into the weekend.
Highs will continue to push the mid-80s.
Overall, rain chances will remain fairly low, but we could see a couple isolated showers come Sunday.
Better rain chances will look to hold off until late Monday/early Tuesday associated with our next frontal boundary.
Slightly cooler and less humid conditions to follow behind that boundary heading into mid-week.
In fact, it's shaping up to be a beautiful start to festival with mild-warm temperatures and comfortable humidity values.
Have a great rest of the week!
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers