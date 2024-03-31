Warm & breezy start to the week; changes down the line

TONIGHT: Mild & muggy

MONDAY: Warm & breezy

DISCUSSION

Hopefully everyone had a great Easter!

Lows tonight will struggle to drop into the upper 60s.

Warm, mostly and breezy conditions will follow into Monday.

Expect those highs to push into the lower 80s.

Similar conditions as we head into Tuesday.

A few showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through the region.

However, the bulk of the action will remain off to the north with not much rainfall anticipated here in Acadiana.

Cooler and much nicer conditions will follow for the rest of the week.

We’re talking plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s/50s.

Next higher rain chance will not arrive until early-mid next week.

Have a good one!

