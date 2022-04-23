Warm, breezy end to weekend; cool front on the way late Monday

Pleasant this evening as temperatures slowly fall into the 70s.

Saturday evening Evening planner

Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected as we round out the weekend Sunday.

A few light showers could be possible out there (20%), but most of us stay dry.

next 48-hours Graf model

It'll be another warm day as highs push the mid-80s.

Breezy southerly winds at around 12-18 mph.

Warm again heading into Monday as highs continue to push the mid-80s.

A frontal boundary will begin to approach the area late Monday.

Scattered shower and storm chances will increase overnight Monday and into early Tuesday as a result.

Slightly cooler by Tuesday afternoon as highs settle back into the upper 70s.

Clearing skies into Wednesday.

It'll also be much less humid on Wednesday as temperatures top out near 80°.

Mostly sunny skies and a warming trend is expected for the rest of the week.

There could be showers around for portions of next weekend, but exact timing at this point is still murky since it is still about a week away.

No particular day is looking like a washout, however.

We'll have more in the days ahead.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel