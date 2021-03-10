Warm and Windy Wednesday

Spring is entrenched here in Acadiana, temperatures continue to trend up and the clocks roll forward Saturday night.

So right on cue the weather has settled into a very spring like pattern with temperatures steadily increasing day after day, along with humidity.

The morning will see a decent layer of cloud cover but those clouds will break by lunch time and the later half of the day will be full of sunshine.

Winds are the biggest issue here in Acadiana with strong, gusty winds coming out of the south around 15-20 mph and gusts blowing around 25-30 mph through the afternoon.

The next several days will be on the windy side as well which is going to continue to drag in moisture which will be in place when the next front comes through on Sunday night.

Showers push into the area early Monday morning before a front stalls right on Acadiana which is going to lead to a wet week, next week, but there's still a lot of questions regarding that portion of the forecast.

