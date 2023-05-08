Warm and unsettled thru week ahead

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS EARLY; MILD

TUESDAY: WARM WITH SCATTERED STORMS

DISCUSSION

Mostly clouds skies across Acadiana this afternoon.

Currently watching a batch of storms over Texas to see if they hold together as they progress eastward.

Another round of showers could be possible later on this evening here locally as a result.

Scattered storms will be likely midday hours and into the afternoon on Tuesday.

Tuesday HRRR model

The warm, unsettled pattern will stick around for the majority of the week.

Expect highs in the mid-upper 80s with daily rain chances remaining in the mix

Trying to accurately nail down rainfall estimates is always tough in this type of pattern.

Rain estimates Graf model

We'll say a couple of inches will certainly be possible for most of you thru the next week or so, but isolated higher amounts will be possible in certain areas (Right now, it looks like western regions).

Hopefully trending a little drier for mom on Sunday.

Have a great week!

