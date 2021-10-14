Warm and muggy with cool and dry air around the corner

The forecast is looking very familiar at the point, with very little change from the last couple of days.

This means that mostly sunny skies will give way to temperatures in the upper 80s, and a heat index that will push into the low 90s.

There's still plenty of moisture out there, and more being added by a southerly flow coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Despite all that moisture, shower chances will remain minimal and most of us will be staying dry.

An almost carbon copy of this forecast will play out again on Friday, although a few more showers will be possible.

The pattern will finally change on Saturday when a front passes through in the early morning hours and cool, dry air will be able to rush in and take control of the weather pattern.

Highs over the weekend are going to be in the mid 70s and lows will be in the low 50s and upper 40s with a steady breeze coming in from the north.

