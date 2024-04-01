Warm and muggy for the start of the week

Daniel Phillips

Clouds have moved back in to start the week ahead of our next front which is expected to pass through on Tuesday.

Strong southerly winds have brought in an abundance of moisture and humidity as increased as a result.

Temperatures are going to remain in the low 80s for the next few days even without the sunshine.

A steady breeze will keep it from feeling too oppressive out over the next few days.

A few scattered showers will start to pop up Tuesday afternoon as a front moves across the area.

Acadiana won't see anything too heavy or impactful from this front and plenty of us will be able to stay dry.

Cooler weather will surge in behind the front and the back half of the week looks clear, cool, and crisp.

Highs will remain in the low 70s through this time period and lows will be back in the 40s.

