Warm and mild through the midweek

A quiet forecast continues here for Tuesday as mild weather remains in Acadiana through at least the middle of the week.

Winds will increase a little, but still coming in from the south, and that will introduce a little more moisture into the atmosphere and in turn keep our lows running a little warmer.

It'll still be mostly sunny for the next couple of days, with perhaps a handful more clouds moving in for Wednesday ahead of the front.

That front will arrive on Thursday and produce a handful of scattered showers, though nothing that is expected to be at all problematic.

Winds will pick up significantly once the front pushes through the area so once we wrap up the work week expect strong gusty winds from the north.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel