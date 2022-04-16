Warm and humid Easter Sunday; less humid early next week

Mild and muggy out there tonight and into Easter Sunday morning.

Overnight lows in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

We'll start our Easter Sunday with a good amount of clouds, but we'll see intervals of sunshine into the afternoon.

Warm and muggy conditions as highs top out in the mid-80s.

Graf model Bradley

A stray shower or storm could be possible with the heating of the day (20%), but most of us will stay dry.

Storm chances will increase to 40% late tomorrow evening as a frontal boundary approaches.

Sunday night HRRR Model

There is a low-end chance for an isolated severe storm capable of producing strong winds or hail (mainly northern parishes).

Slight cooler and certainly less humid air arrives behind the front as we head into the start of the new week.

Mostly sunny and mild both Monday and Tuesday.

We'll look to warm back up into the 80s by mid-late week and into the following weekend.

Rain chances will remain fairly isolated throughout the week ahead.

I want to wish all of you a very happy Easter!

