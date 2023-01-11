Warm and breezy Wednesday; Cold front arrives Thursday morning

HIGHS WEDNESDAY: UPPER 70s

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 60s

DISCUSSION

Near-record warmth and breezy conditions in store for Acadiana today.

Temperatures are starting out in the mid-60s this morning with some patchy fog in spots.

We'll quickly warm into the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

Winds will be breezy out of the south at ~10-20 mph with gusts in the 25-30 mph range at times.

A cold front arrives tomorrow morning with some scattered showers, and that'll be followed by much cooler conditions into Friday.

In fact, Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s early Friday morning.

And despite full sunshine Friday, highs will remain stuck in the 50s.

We may see a patchy frost come Friday night/Saturday morning as lows drop into the mid-30s.

It'll remain cool to start the weekend Saturday (highs in the 50s), but we'll quickly be warming back up Sunday and into the early going of next week as well.

------------------------------------------------------------

