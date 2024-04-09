Warm and breezy today, elevated risk of severe storms Wednesday morning

TODAY: Warm/muggy/breezy

Warm and muggy conditions continue for today.

Highs will push their way into the upper 70s.

A few passing showers will be possible, but rain chances overall will be lower.

Southerly winds will come in around 15-20.

A severe weather ALERT day has been posted for Wednesday as storms work in.

#New: A MODERATE risk of severe storms is in place for portions of our northern parishes extending eastward to include the Florida parishes of the state.

Bradley graphics

The rest of Acadiana remains locked into an enhanced risk of severe storms for Wednesday.

Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain will be possible:

thru Wednesday rain estimates

A nicer, more comfortable weather pattern will follow for the end of the week.

