Warm again Wednesday but cooler air is on the way

It's another pleasant morning here in Acadiana, and while there's a slight stick to the air it's still much more comfortable compared to the rest of the summer.

Plenty of sunshine is going to help push temperatures into the low 90s, and that little bit of moisture is going to allow the heat index to move into the mid and upper 90s.

There's just enough moisture that isolated showers will be possible, especially along the coastline and the Atchafalaya Basin where there's a little more moisture for the atmosphere to utilize.

Lows are going to drop back down into the low 70s with clear skies which will last all the way through Thursday morning before our first front of the year arrives.

The cold front will move through on Thursday morning, and while Thursday is still going to be a little hot it'll be significantly drier with gusty winds from the north.

While Thursday will still be very warm it'll be a little easier to cool down as the humidity will be significantly lower, so a little shade will go a long way.

Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s for both Friday and Saturday morning and will be the first real break we've had from the heat since the summer started.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel