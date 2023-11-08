Warm again Thursday; changes arrive Friday and beyond

TONIGHT: Mild; patchy fog late

THURSDAY: Warm & mostly cloudy

DISCUSSION

Our mild and muggy nights will continue as lows settle into the low-mid 60s.

Bradley Wednesday graphics

Has has been the case the past couple of mornings, patchy fog will be possible in spots.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected Thursday as temperatures once again top out in the lower 80s.

Bradley Wednesday graphics

A couple what we call "streamer" showers could be possible (20%.)

Winds will be lighter out of the south at around 5-10mph.

A frontal boundary will begin to work in early Friday.

Graf model Friday

Patchy light rain will linger behind the front setting up a pretty dreary, and at times, wet Friday.

Bradley Wednesday graphics

Any precipitation would be mostly light-moderate in nature.

Highs will be a touch cooler in the 70s.

The front will become stationary in the Gulf come this weekend.

Plenty of clouds will stick around through the weekend.

In addition, overrunning moisture could keep patchy rain in the forecast at times.

Plan on highs in the 60s/70s.

Unfortunately, we may not see the sun again until sometime mid-late next week.

However, exactly how much additional rainfall we see into next week remains up in the air as the long-range models continue to diverge beyond the weekend.

The Euro shows a wetter solution early next week in what appears to resemble more of an El Nino type weather pattern.

The GFS is much quieter keeping the bulk of the precipitation offshore.

Bottom line: forecast confidence is below average at this time heading into next week.

Stay tuned for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel