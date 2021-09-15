VOTE-Lafayette to host party and Vacci-thon Saturday

An organization advocating for incarcerated persons and criminal justice reform is having a free party in Debaillon Park on Saturday to promote voting rights and vaccines.

VOTE, Voice of the Experienced, promises enjoyment for the whole family at the "Party in the Park" as they will have a hamburger and hot dog picnic, sno-balls, a DJ, a no-contact obstacle course for the kids, live dance, spoken word, voter registration and free on-site COVID-19 vaccinations.

VOTE-Lafayette Matthew Isaak

Lafayette City Council Member Pat Lewis is an event sponsor and is expected to speak at the event, they say.

The event will take place from noon to 5 P.M. at the Debaillion Park at 510 Saucier Pkwy in Lafayette.

For more information, contact Matthew Isaak of VOTE- Lafayette's Outreach Committee at 337-414-2644.

