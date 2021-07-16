Ville Platte to host youth State Baseball Tournament

The Franklin Fire Department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office was escorting the Franklin Boy's 12U All-Star Team from Main Street's Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts through the Historic Downtown area this afternoon.

The Franklin team is heading off to compete in the State Tournament in Ville Platte this weekend.

KVPI released that all games for the 12 -year- old Dixie Major Regional Tournament have been canceled in Ville Platte today.

The Ville Platte All Stars were due to play at 7:00 P.M., they say.

The games will be played on Saturday, July 17. The Franklin Boy's 12U All-Star Team is scheduled to begin their game at 1:30 P.M., according to The City of Franklin Facebook page.

