Ville Plate PD looking for person wearing clown mask who robbed store

VILLE PLATTE, La. — A masked individual robbed the Dollar General store on Tate Cove Road late Wednesday night, escaping with an estimated $1,000 in cash, police said.

Chief A. Perry Thomas of the Ville Platte Police Department reported that the robbery occurred a little after 9:30 p.m. Security footage shows a person wearing a black hoodie, ripped jeans, and a clown Halloween mask entering the store and brandishing a black firearm equipped with an extended clip.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. All calls will remain anonymous.

