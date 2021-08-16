Victim identified in fatal shooting

LAFAYETTE, La — Lafayette Police have released the name of the man who was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds back in July.

Police were called to 2100 block of N.E. Evangeline Thruway just after midnight on July 24 to investigate reports of shots fired.

Officers found 30-year-old Clifton Williams in a vehicle. Williams was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested a 17-year-old and booked him with Principle to Second Degree Murder, Felony Flight from an Officer, Hit and Run Driving, and Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile.

There are no updates, in this case, police say.