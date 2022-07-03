Heading out to enjoy fireworks this evening?

Outside of a few isolated showers early this evening, skies will turn fair to partly cloudy as temperatures slowly fall through the 80s.

Sunday evening Firework forecast

Overnight lows will settle into the mid-70s.

Similar weather conditions expected for the 4th on Monday.

Mixture of sun and clouds with a few pop-up storms during the afternoon/evening hours (30%).

Monday PM HRRR model

It'll be hot and humid as highs push the low-mid 90s.

Very typical July weather expected for the remainder of the week.

We'll see highs in the lower 90s with some scattered showers and storms developing for our afternoon hours (30-40% mostly, but a slight bump on Wednesday).

Have a great rest of your holiday weekend!

TROPICS

Good news to report as no new developments are expected at least over the next several days!

7/3/22 Tropical outlook

