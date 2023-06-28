Very hot pattern persists rest of week, into weekend

HIGHS TODAY: Upper 90s

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will be in effect from 11 this morning until 7 this evening.

11am-7pm Wednesday Excessive heat warning

Plan on highs this afternoon to reach the upper 90s.

Heat indices will peak at around 108°-115° during the hottest parts of the day.

Wednesday Heat index

Be sure to take it easy out there and drink plenty of fluids.

Rain chances will remain slim to none for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Unfortunately, the high heat will stick with us through the weekend as well as a large dome of high pressure continues to dominate the forecast.

Dome of high pressure Upper pattern

However, it looks like we could see a little bit of a break in the pattern heading into mid-late next week as rain chances and near-normal temperatures make a return.

Stay cool in the meantime, y'all!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel