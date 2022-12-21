VPSS half-day on Friday is cancelled

The half-day of school planned for December 23 in Vermilion Parish has been cancelled.

"The scheduled half day on Friday, December 23rd has been cancelled. With the projection of wind chills in the single digits and temperatures remaining low for the major portion of the day we have decided to make this decision," a statement from Superintendent Tommy Byler says on the system website. "School events for Thursday will go on as planned, but all school events and practices will not be allowed on our campuses until Monday, December 26th after 2pm."

