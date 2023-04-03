VPSO: Month-long investigation into drug trafficking network leads to arrests

VERMILION PARISH, La. — After a month-long investigation into a drug trafficking network within the parish, arrests for narcotics-related offenses were made by the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force along with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Criminal Interdiction Unit.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, on March 28, 2023, Jacobi “Villain” Landry, 37, was taken into custody on outstanding narcotics distribution warrants inside the city limits of Abbeville.

Landry resisted arrest as agents continued their investigation into Landry’s Drug Trafficking Network. A large amount of suspected illegal narcotics were located as well as a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, authorities say.

Landry was charged with the following offenses:

• Distribution of Schedule II, (Crack Cocaine, Child Endangerment Law).

• Distribution of Schedule I, (Marijuana)

• Distribute of Schedule II, (Crack Cocaine)

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Methamphetamine)

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana)

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Cocaine)

• Possession wit Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Crack Cocaine)

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Resisting an Officer by Force

• Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of a Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

• Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of a Juvenile

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III, (Suboxone)

• Obstruction of Justice

• Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

• Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Drug Free Zone

• Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds.

As a result of the investigation, Earl Joseph III, 57, was also arrested and charged with the following:

• Possession of Schedule II, (Crack Cocaine),

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

• Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of a Juvenile,

• Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Drug Free Zone

Additionally, Kerry Julien, 33, was arrested in Kaplan and charged with the following offenses:

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana)

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Possession of Schedule II, (Amphetamine)

• Possession of Schedule II, (Oxycodone Hydrochloride)

• Possession of Schedule II, (Oxycodone)

• Possession of Schedule II, (Lortab)

• Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office released the following statement regarding the takedown of the drug trafficking network:

"Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Mayors, and their council, of Abbeville, Kaplan, Maurice and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force. Sheriff Couvillon also applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs.

He encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or E-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner."

More information on reporting drug activities can be seen on Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office's website at www.vpso.net. Click on Narcotics and fill out the TURN IN A PUSHER information.