VPSO Lieutenant booked with DWI after crash

A Lieutenant with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was booked with DWI last night.

Records show that Lt. Scott Davis, 47, of Erath, was booked with driving while intoxicated and careless operation on Sunday.

The arrest came during a State Police investigation of a crash that happened shortly before midnight on La. 89, just north of La. 14, troopers say.

The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, but the impact was minor and no injuries were reported. However, troopers determined that Davis was impaired and arrested him.

You don't have to be at fault in a crash to be found impaired and be arrested for DWI; it's a criminal offense, not a traffic offense, troopers say.

The sheriff's office tells us that Lt. Davis has been placed on immediate leave from employment with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office pending an internal review of the incident.

