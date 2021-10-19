VPSO launching new Crime Stoppers program

There's now a new way to fight crime in Vermilion Parish.

The sheriff's office is launching a new Crime Stoppers program, in conjunction with crime fighting throughout the area.

VPSO Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais said he's been working diligently recently to set up the program in Vermilion Parish. The program operates under the direction of a civilan board of directors with five members from throughout the parish.

All Crime Stoppers of Vermilion Parish board members, Sheriff Mike Couvillion, and local mayors and chiefs of police gathered at the VPSO Training Center Tuesday for the announcement of the new program.

Langlinais said the parish's Crime Stoppers will allow them to share important information on local crimes with the community.

"We're partners with Lafayette, and we love working with Lafayette and we work well together," explained Langlinais. "It's just a point in time we feel that basically we want to stand up on our own feet and we want to do our own in disseminating crimes where they need to be."

Crime Stoppers of Vermilion will assist agencies by paying out cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest and/or conviction of violators of crime. Tipsters can call in information regarding a crime; if their information is used to make an arrest, a cash payout may be requested.

All callers remain anonymous. You can submit a tip through the tip line at 337-740-TIPS (8477). Learn more here.

