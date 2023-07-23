VPSO books Kaplan Police officer with rape

A Kaplan Police Officer has been booked with rape.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillion says that Terry Wayne Leopold Kraut Jr., 35, was booked early Sunday with third-degree rape in connection with an incident that started at a Kaplan bar early Saturday.

We've reached out to Kaplan Police to check on his employment status, and we'll update this story as soon as we receive new information. As of Sunday morning, Kraut remained in the Vermilion Parish jail, according to records there.

Kraut was at a bar in the city early Saturday, and a woman there was about to leave. Kraut allegedly asked if he could take her home, but she said no. He allegedly persisted, saying he could get her home safely, and since she knew he was a police officer she said OK, the sheriff says.

But instead of taking her home, Kraut is accused of taking her to a country road outside the city limits, where he allegedly "committed a non-consensual sexual act on her," the sheriff says.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the complaint and subsequently called out the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

The Criminal Investigation Division obtained probable cause through the investigation, and an arrest warrant was secured for Third Degree Rape, with a bond set at $25,000.00.

Kraut Jr. was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center without incident and the investigation is on-going and more charges are possible, the sheriff says.