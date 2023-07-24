VPSO: Assistance needed locating three stolen ATVs, dirt bike

ABBEVILLE, La. — The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for your assistance with the following:

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is actively trying to track down three ATVs and one dirt bike:

2021 Raytech Outland 125cc ATV, black in color, with 8” steel rims. Est. Price $1,660.00, serial # A7RAAGBALM00D2671

2021 Raytech Unknown/Utility 125cc ATV, Black in color with a red frame, with 8” utility steel rims. Est. Price $1,640.00, serial #: A7RAAGBAHM0003269

2021 Raytech RPS 125cc ATV, green, white, and black in color, unknown rim size serial # L0WHDHADXM1000131

Raytech, Unknown year, RPS 125cc Dirt Bike, unknown color

The ATVs have been entered into the NCIC, officials report.

The ATVs were stolen from CoJo Motors, located at 118 Perry Drive in Abbeville, on July 11, 2023, between the hours of 0100 and 0222.

The burglary involved four male subjects last seen on video heading north on S. State Street (LA82) toward the City of Abbeville, all wearing dark colored hoodies, authorities say.

If any of the items listed above are located, contact Sgt. James Martin at the Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations Division 337-898-4403 or after hours. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-893-0871 and someone will contact the after hours Investigating Detective James Martin.