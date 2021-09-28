VPSO asking for public's help in solving recent theft

Vermilion Parish Deputies are investigating a recent theft and is asking for the public's help in resolving the incident.

A utility trailer and zero-turn lawn mower was stolen from property on Dalton Road in Kaplan, according to VPSO. The suspect vehicle is described as a white F-250 extended cab, long-wheeled base, with an LED light bar above the windshield, a heavy-duty front bumper, and after-market rims.

VPSO

The utility trailer is a 6-foot, light gray trailer, and the zero-turn mower is described as a red Toro Time Cutter SS5000, deputies say.

VPSO

VPSO

Deputies believe the truck is still in the Kaplan area.

Anyone with information on the utility trailer and/or the zero-turn lawnmower or the vehicle involved in the theft is asked to contact Sergeant Chad Touchet at 337-898-4403.

