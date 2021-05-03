VPPJ to discuss coastal damage lawsuits

The Vermilion Parish Police Jury announced today that they will be discussing lawsuits filed years ago, seeking to force oil companies to repair the damage they allegedly have done to the Louisiana coastline.

The release was sent out by an oil and gas lobbying group on behalf of the jury.

Several years ago, seven local-level governments filed more than 40 lawsuits against more than 200 oil companies, accusing the companies of damaging Louisiana's coast by violating state law and permits. The lawsuits could be worth billions if the governments win their efforts to force the oil companies to clean up the mess they're accused of making.

Then-DA Keith Stutes filed several suits, with and without support from local governments. The Vermilion Parish Police Jury voted against the lawsuits.

"While we all recognize the tremendous impact oil and gas activities have had on our local economy, every person who has ever fished, hunted and enjoyed the natural beauty of Vermilion Parish is aware of the environmental issues caused by oil and gas activities,” 15th Judicial District Attorney Keith Stutes said at the time.

Stutes has since retired and been replaced by Don Landry.

"Newly elected District Attorney Don Landry has publicly agreed to take action that aligns with the current Police Jury’s decision regarding the lawsuits," the release says.

That issue will be discussed at a jury meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in the Vermilion Parish Courthouse, where the police jury usually meets.