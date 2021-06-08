Village of Maurice seeking land to purchase for new City Hall

The Village of Maurice is seeking to purchase property for the relocation of City Hall.

The ideal property would be along US 167 or LA 92, within the corporate limits of the Village, and have an area between two and two and a half acres, with at least 200 feet of highway frontage, according to Mayor Wayne Theriot.

According to state law, any property purchased must be at the appraised value.

If interested, submit a description of the property by June 30, 2021, for consideration.

All properties will be evaluated for appropriateness for the Village's needs.

