Vermilion Parish teachers receive school supplies during Stuff the Bus event in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. – Teachers in Vermilion Parish are now better prepared for this school year.

This is all thanks to a Stuff the Bus teachers shopping event held at the Vermilion Parish School Board on Monday.

"I think it's super important for our teachers because we all know teachers already pay out of pocket for many supplies in their classrooms," said Kristen Mouton, Community Liaison for Vermilion Parish. I think this is awesome that United Way has partnered with the Vermillion Parish School Board in order for our teachers to take advantage of this opportunity,"

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel