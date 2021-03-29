Vermilion Parish students, staff create mural on French immersion

ABBEVILLE, La. — Students, staff and community members of Vermilion Parish's first French Immersion school, LeBlanc Elementary School, have created a globe-shaped mural in the school's main hallway.

The mural features images of flags of all of the French-speaking countries from all over the world.

According to a release, the project began when Madeline DeHart, Vermilion Parish Music/Fine Arts/French Immersion Supervisor, teamed up with Leblanc Elementary Fourth Grade teacher Shannon Vincent to design a mural that would welcome and unite all who enter the school, while exhibiting the pride Vermilion Parish has in the French language.

“This project was a great way for students, staff and community members to leave a mark on immersion," said DeHart. "I hope when people see the mural, they feel a sense of belonging."

The design features the flags of all of the French-speaking countries in the world, the release states, as Vincent carefully calculated each flag space to create a paint-by-number system with paint colors. She then drew the design on the wall, so participants would have a blueprint to work from.

“I was inspired to get involved with the French Immersion mural project when Madeline DeHart expressed that she wanted to create some sort of way to represent our French Immersion program as a school mural,” said Vincent.

Students worked alongside staff and community members to slowly transform what was once a bare, white wall into an amazing display of colorful talent.

