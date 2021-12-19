Watch
NewsVermilion Parish

Actions

Vermilion Parish SO: Power pole down on HWY 167, 'not causing a hazard'

Shane Tchen
Posted at 6:00 PM, Dec 18, 2021
Both lanes have reopened on US 167 southbound towards Abbeville says the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office after a down power pole caused concern to travelers.

When passing the area, they say the power pole is still down, but it is not causing a hazard and normal traffic has resumed.

Traffic was temporarily being diverted to Placid Road.

Police say Slemco will replace the pole at a later time.

