Vermilion Parish SO: Power pole down on HWY 167, 'not causing a hazard'

Both lanes have reopened on US 167 southbound towards Abbeville says the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office after a down power pole caused concern to travelers.

When passing the area, they say the power pole is still down, but it is not causing a hazard and normal traffic has resumed.

Traffic was temporarily being diverted to Placid Road.

Police say Slemco will replace the pole at a later time.

